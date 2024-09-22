NBA Power Rankings: Overwhelming Boston Celtics look to repeat as training camps open
As teams begin to report to NBA Training Camp, the overwhelming Boston Celtics look to repeat as champs in our latest NBA Power Rankings.
Fall is officially here (according to the calendar) and that generally means the start of the new NBA season is right around the corner. The Denver Nuggets and Boston Celtics open training camp in a couple of days with the rest of the league reporting a week after that, we've officially made it through the long NBA offseason.
The start of pre-season games will be here before we know it with the opening night of the regular season roughly a month away. As teams begin to open training camps, we unveil the first edition of our NBA Power Rankings in which the Boston Celtics are in the early pole position as a good bet to repeat as NBA Champions.
Power ranking NBA teams as training camps open
30. Brooklyn Nets
If there's one thing that the Brooklyn Nets have full intention of doing this season, it’s continuing to pivot toward an all-out rebuilding of their roster. After the Nets decided to trade Mikal Bridges at the start of the offseason, it became quite clear that this was a team that was interested in clearing their cap sheet with the intention of setting a new foundation for the future.
Heading into the start of the season, I’d have to imagine that more trades (Cameron Johnson, Dennis Schroder, and Dorian Finney-Smith) are likely on the horizon. If the Nets didn't finish the season as a bottom-three squad (record-wise) in the NBA heading into the draft lottery night, I’d be extremely surprised.