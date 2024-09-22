NBA Power Rankings: Overwhelming Boston Celtics look to repeat as training camps open
21. Houston Rockets
The Houston Rockets quietly had a 19-game improvement this past season. Even though they weren't able to secure a spot in the Western Conference Play-In Tournament, they made one of the biggest jumps year over year. It could be difficult to predict what this season will have on hold for the Rockets. They could easily be a bottom-5 team in the West once again or even secure a stop in the top 8. Houston has a roster that should be able to compete. One thing they very much lack is a superstar player to elevate this team to the next level.
Ultimately, that's going to be the biggest variable that will end up holding this team back this season. Could that change with a mid-season move? Perhaps. At the very least, it's one thing to keep a close eye on - especially if a player like Brandon Ingram remains on the trade block.
The Rockets are a fringe playoff team that might need to make an in-season move in order to emerge as a serious playoff contender in the West.