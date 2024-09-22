NBA Power Rankings: Overwhelming Boston Celtics look to repeat as training camps open
20. San Antonio Spurs
I may be a little too high on the San Antonio Spurs heading into the start of the season but there are a few variables that I'm taking into play with this take. One, I believe Victor Wembanyama is going to make that level of jump heading into his second season in the league. I believe he's going to carry the momentum he built at the end of last year and in the Olympics and take the league by storm. Second, we can't discount how good of a coach Gregg Popovich is. Now that this team has a bit more talent, we could see them compete more consistently.
And third, I do believe we're underestimating the impact that veteran players such as Chris Paul and Harrison Barnes can have on the team. They may be past their primes, but they're still quality players that will help take some of the pressure off their young core.
I don't think the Spurs are playoff good just yet but we shouldn't be surprised if they remained in the race for a spot in the Play-In Tournament for the majority of the season in the Western Conference.