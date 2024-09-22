NBA Power Rankings: Overwhelming Boston Celtics look to repeat as training camps open
19. LA Clippers
I could end up being completely wrong on the LA Clippers but I do believe they're going to have a forgetful season this year. Losing Paul George is going to send shockwaves across this organization and while they did their best in trying to retool the roster around James Harden and Kawhi Leonard, I don't have much faith in this team remaining healthy for the majority of the season. That's a big reason why I do believe the Clippers could end up missing the playoffs entirely this year. If they do make it, they'll likely have to play their way into the playoffs via the Play-In Tournament.
Considering where this franchise has been over the past few seasons, that's not a good progression for the team. I believe the Clippers will have such a bad season that the fallout from this year will likely point to a rebuild of the roster.
I'm not sure if it's going to come next summer or the following, but it's on the horizon. To be quite honest, the front office probably already knows there's a high probability of that happening after this season.