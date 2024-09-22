NBA Power Rankings: Overwhelming Boston Celtics look to repeat as training camps open
18. Miami Heat
For the first time in a long time, I'm pretty down on the Miami Heat. I don't imagine this is a team that is going to be able to make much noise in the Eastern Conference and I'd be shocked if they were able to make it out of the first round of the NBA Playoffs if they even managed to make it. I do believe that if the Heat manage to remain relatively healthy, there's a good chance the front office decides to pivot in a different direction next summer. That's important considering Jimmy Butler can opt into free agency after this season.
The Heat has plenty to play for this season. Heading into this season, the argument could be made that Miami is essentially playing for their blueprint. If the Heat misses the playoffs this season, I can't imagine big changes not being made before the start of next year.
The front office has carefully been waiting to make its big move. A disappointing season could be exactly what they need to pull the trigger on what may end up being a complete rebuild around Bam Adebayo next summer. At least for now, I'm not sure if Miami is one of the best eight teams in the East.