NBA Power Rankings: Overwhelming Boston Celtics look to repeat as training camps open
17. Orlando Magic
The Orlando Magic were one of the better stories in the Eastern Conference last season after making a return to the NBA Playoffs and nearly pulling off the first-round playoff upset of the Cleveland Cavaliers. Even though their season ended in disappointment in a Game 7, it was difficult to not be impressed by the developmental strides that this team has made over the past couple of seasons. With an improved roster, after the acquisition of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, the Magic will likely be in line to take another step forward in the East. However, because of how deep the competition is, that could prove to be a difficult task.
While I do believe the Magic will be improved, it's hard to envision them finishing any higher than the 5th seed in the conference. The East is very much top-heavy and the Magic could still be a couple of years of development away from breaking through as a legit contender.
The Magic will be improved as a team and are certainly on the rise in the East but at least for now, they're a second or third-tiered team in the conference.