NBA Power Rankings: Overwhelming Boston Celtics look to repeat as training camps open
16. Golden State Warriors
For as much respect as I have for Steph Curry, head coach Steve Kerr, and this successful organization, I don't believe the Golden State Warriors are in line to be very good this season. Unless there's a big move on the horizon that I can't see coming, the Warriors are going to have to battle tooth and nail to make the playoffs in the Western Conference. Maybe Jonathan Kuminga and Brandin Podziemski make the star jump this season. Maybe the additions of Buddy Hield and De'Anthony Melton will prove to be steals. Maybe Andrew Wiggins has a huge bounce-back season that many are not predicting.
But if not, it's hard to envision the Warriors being a top 6 team in the West. With how deep this conference is, Golden State clearly needs to make another move if they have any plans in competing with the top of this league.
We could see a repeat of last season for Golden State. All year long, they battled consistency and missed the playoffs entirely. If another move isn't on deck, this could end up being another lost season for the Warriors.