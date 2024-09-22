NBA Power Rankings: Overwhelming Boston Celtics look to repeat as training camps open
15. Los Angeles Lakers
Having made no significant changes to their roster this offseason, it's hard to place huge expectations on the Los Angeles Lakers heading into the new season. Nevertheless, if LeBron James and Anthony Davis can remain relatively healthy this year, this is a team that probably is still good enough to make the NBA Playoffs. The big question is whether they can avoid the Play-In Tournament, which they've been unable to do each of the past two seasons. With how the Western Conference is projected heading into the year, I'd have a hard time envision the Lakers being able to do that.
I think No. 15 is just about right for the Lakers. They'll probably have a shot to finish in that 6-9 range in the West. For as much as this team wants to win another title in the LeBron window, it's probably not going to happen unless they can make a huge in-season move.
Right now, it's hard to envision how exactly that could come to fruition for the Lakers. Heading into the new season, there shouldn't be much expectations on this team's shoulders.