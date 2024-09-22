NBA Power Rankings: Overwhelming Boston Celtics look to repeat as training camps open
14. Sacramento Kings
The Sacramento Kings entered the NBA offseason with some pretty big plans. After taking a bit of a step back this past season, it was clear that some changes or additions needed to be made by the team. That's exactly what the Kings managed to do. First, the Kings did an excellent job in retaining Malik Monk, who many assumed had played his final game in a Kings uniform. But the Kings didn't stop there. In addition to bringing Monk back, Sacramento also managed to make one of the bigger splashes of the offseason by acquiring DeMar DeRozan via sign-and-trade. The move came at the expense of Harrison Barnes, but the swap could be worthwhile.
The big question for the Kings is whether DeRozan will be able to fit seamlessly on the team. If he can, this is a Kings team that could make some noise in the Western Conference. From a talent perspective, the team has an argument.
Ultimately, fit is going to play a big role in what we should expect from Sacramento this season. On paper, the Kings are improved. And heading into the offseason, that was a priority.