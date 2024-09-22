NBA Power Rankings: Overwhelming Boston Celtics look to repeat as training camps open
12. Memphis Grizzlies
Coming off a season to forget, it's hard to predict what exactly to expect from the Memphis Grizzlies this season. Ja Morant is back from suspension and a season-ending injury from a year ago and the team, for the most part, is going to be complete - something that they weren't at any point last season. My question or concern for this team is whether or not the rest of the Western Conference has passed them by. It may have just been one season but it seems like a lot has changed in the hierarchy of the West.
The Denver Nuggets are still a strong contender but the rise of the Oklahoma City Thunder and Minnesota Timberwolves wasn't in motion yet the last time the Grizzlies were relevant in the West. In addition, the Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks are two other veteran teams that may be in a better position than the Grizzlies heading into the start of the year.
We're going to learn a lot about the Grizzlies this season. Perhaps most importantly, we're going to find out if they're a real contender or not.