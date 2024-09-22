NBA Power Rankings: Overwhelming Boston Celtics look to repeat as training camps open
11. Indiana Pacers
Heading into the start of the season, the Indiana Pacers are a confusing team to figure out. In theory, the Pacers should be a strong favorite in the Eastern Conference. After all, this was a team that made it to the Eastern Conference Finals and one that will be adding talented young offensive talent Bennedict Mathurin into the fold. On paper, the Pacers are going to be even better than they were down the stretch. However, looking at the rest of the Eastern Conference, it's hard to envision this team finishing in the top 6. And that simply doesn't sit well with me.
Nevertheless, that's how deep the East is heading into the season. Still, even if the Pacers were to finish outside the top 6, there's still an argument to be made that they're one of the best 11 teams in the NBA right now.
If the Pacers can take another step forward in their development, they're going to be a headache in the East. Can they outlast a favorite like the Milwaukee Bucks and New York Knicks in the playoffs once again? That remains to be seen, but they will have the firepower to go toe-to-toe with any non-Boston Celtics team in the East.