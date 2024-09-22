NBA Power Rankings: Overwhelming Boston Celtics look to repeat as training camps open
10. Cleveland Cavaliers
I was a bit dumbfounded by the Cleveland Cavaliers' master plan heading into the offseason. Cleveland decided to run back essentially the same roster that nearly lost in the first round of the NBA Playoffs to the Orlando Magic. Even though they did well by getting a long-term commitment from Donovan Mitchell, I do wonder how the Cavs are going to jump to elite status in the Eastern Conference with an upgrade to the roster. Perhaps the Cavs believe their internal development is going to be that good heading into this season, but I just can't see it.
If all goes well this season, Cleveland probably still finish outside the top 4 and will have to battle to make it out of the first round. If the Cavs seriously want to win a championship in the future, it's hard not to think about how a roster shake-up is probably on the horizon.
If that wasn't clear last season, I'd imagine that is going to be the case this year. The Cavs will be good. They should be good. However, I have a hard time believing they're going to be a legit championship contender. Not this season.