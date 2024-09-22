NBA Power Rankings: Overwhelming Boston Celtics look to repeat as training camps open
9. Milwaukee Bucks
After back-to-back disappointing seasons right after winning an NBA Championship, the Milwaukee Bucks have somewhat become an afterthought in the Eastern Conference. With all the talk surrounding the Boston Celtics, New York Knicks, and Philadelphia 76ers, and perhaps rightfully so, the Bucks are floating under the radar heading into the start of this season. Considering how talented their roster is on paper, that could end up being a huge mistake we're all making. Interestingly enough, if there's one team who has been hindered most by injuries, it's the Bucks.
The Damian Lillard fit wasn't as seamless as perhaps the team hoped but it did look better by the end of the season. If the Bucks can remain healthy, there's no doubt in my mind that they're going to emerge as a team that no one will want to see in the NBA Playoffs.
Overlooking the Bucks could end up being a huge mistake. If they end up winning the NBA Championship this season, I'm not sure anyone should be all that surprised. They're that talented of a team.