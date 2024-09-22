NBA Power Rankings: Overwhelming Boston Celtics look to repeat as training camps open
7. Minnesota Timberwolves
At least for me, the Minnesota Timberwolves are one team that I could see taking a bit of a step back this season. That doesn't have a ton to do with Anthony Edwards, because I do believe he's going to be one of the top 5 players in the game before the end of the year, and more to do with the supporting stars around him. To be perfectly honest, I'm not sure how much I trust Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns heading into this season. Gobert is a good rim protector but is also a player who can be schemed off the court at any given moment, it seems. Towns has been one of the most inconsistent "star" players in NBA history.
Even though the Wolves do have a somewhat deep roster, teams only go as far as their stars can take them. With how deep and talented the Western Conference is, I could see the Wolves taking a bit of a step back before they're able to take one forward.
I'm sure Edwards will eventually break through and win a title in the league; I'm just not sure he has a strong enough supporting cast around him right now to do so. But because of what they were able to do last season, I have to give them respect to begin the year. And maybe they are able to prove me wrong.