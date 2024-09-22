NBA Power Rankings: Overwhelming Boston Celtics look to repeat as training camps open
6. Dallas Mavericks
After making a somewhat surprising and unexpected run to the Western Conference Finals, there are many expectations on the shoulders of the Dallas Mavericks heading into the start of this season. Even more so after they made one of the bigger splashes of the offseason by acquiring Klay Thompson in free agency. How their pieces will all fit this season will be a major question. However, at least on paper, this is a team that has enough top-tier talent and a strong enough supporting cast to win an NBA Championship - or at the very least make it back to the NBA Finals.
As is the case for many teams in the NBA, the Mavs' championship chances are going to rely on whether they can remain healthy or not. But if they can, this is a team that could replicate some of the success they experienced last year.
For the first time in his career, Luka Doncic is going to be considered one of the favorites to win a championship heading into a season. It'll be interesting to see how he and the rest of this team is able to handle that.