NBA Power Rankings: Overwhelming Boston Celtics look to repeat as training camps open
3. Oklahoma City Thunder
As we inch closer and closer to the start of the NBA season, I'm a bit concerned about the fanfare and expectations that are currently on the young Oklahoma City Thunder. This is a team that, at this point, many are expecting to do great things this season. And while they have the potential to, with the level of talent they have on their roster, I'm not sure if this team has enough experience and supporting star talent around Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to do so. I absolutely love the addition of Alex Caruso but I do believe the Thunder may be one more move away from championship status in the West.
They're probably going to win a ton of regular season games and may finish with the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference once again heading into the NBA Playoffs, but regular season success and playoff success are two very different things.
I love the Thunder and the future of this team. I'm just not sold on the idea that they're ready for big things this season. They may be another year or two away from true contention.