NBA Power Rankings: Overwhelming Boston Celtics look to repeat as training camps open
2. Philadelphia 76ers
Their history has not been kind but I love what the Philadelphia 76ers did this offseason. They weren't afraid to pull the trigger on making a huge championship move and they're now in a great position to potentially win an NBA Championship in the next 2-3 seasons. Paul George likely has 2-3 years of great play left in his career and with Joel Embiid playing at an MVP level and Tyrese Maxey still getting better as he grows into a superstar, it was the perfect moment for the Sixers to make such a move. Heading into the season, the Sixers are probably the one team in the Eastern Conference that has the top-tier talent to compete with the Boston Celtics.
Whether they'll have the depth to potentially beat them in a seven-game series remains to be seen but the argument could be made that the Sixers have the best - and most talented - big 3 in the NBA.
I'm not sure how this season will end for the Sixers but it feel as if they don't at least make it to the Eastern Conference Finals that this year will end in disappointment for the team.