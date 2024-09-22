NBA Power Rankings: Overwhelming Boston Celtics look to repeat as training camps open
1. Boston Celtics
The Boston Celtics are not only the defending NBA Champions but they're also the heavy favorites to win it all again heading into the start of the 2024-25 NBA season. Returning essentially the same roster, this is a team that will be looking to kickstart a potential dynasty by winning a second straight NBA Title. With most of its core very much in the prime years of their career, this is a team that will position perfectly for championship success over the next few years. And with how dominant the Celtics looked, even without Kristaps Prozingis for the majority of the NBA Playoffs, it's hard to imagine this team not factoring in the championship picture one way or another.
At least for the Celtics, you can't even say that injuries could derail their season, because that simply wasn't the case this past year. I suppose the only questions that remains is whether this team could handle the huge target that will be on their backs every night.
On paper, the Celtics look overwhelming once again. Even in an improved Eastern Conference, it would be surprising if Boston wasn't right back in the NBA Finals next year.