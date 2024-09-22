NBA Power Rankings: Overwhelming Boston Celtics look to repeat as training camps open
27. Detroit Pistons
The decision-makers in the front office may never admit it, but there’s no question that this is an increasingly important season for the Detroit Pistons. In terms of where the roster construction goes from here, especially after an offseason in which they were fairly quiet, this is a team that needs to show some signs of promise as soon as possible. The Pistons made it very clear that they believe in Cade Cunningham by giving him the rookie-scale max extension this summer, but aside from him, there very much remains indecision regarding the rest of the roster.
On paper, the Pistons have one of the best rosters in the league. The problem is that there has been little consistent promise on any of these players not named Cunningham. Over the past couple of seasons, that has been this team's biggest issue.
Due to injuries and inconsistencies from the head coach, this is a team that has left much to be desired in terms of overall development. At this point, if this team is not able to take a big step forward this season, you’d have to expect some sort of roster-altering big move to come next summer.