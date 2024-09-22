NBA Power Rankings: Overwhelming Boston Celtics look to repeat as training camps open
26. Chicago Bulls
The Chicago Bulls could end up being one of the most difficult teams to predict heading into the 2024-25 NBA season. If you have high hopes for Josh Giddey and believe that the recent trade rumors surrounding Zach LaVine won't create a dark cloud over the team this season (perhaps until they can trade him), then perhaps it's fair to suggest that the Bulls are ranked way too low. I just believe there's a chance this season could end up being disastrous for the team. I truly hope head coach Billy Donovan knows what he's getting into as the season begins. It won't be easy by any means.
Do the Bulls have talented players on their roster? Absolutely. However, I'm not sure how well they're going to fit together and I still don't know what the natural next step is going to be for the team.
In theory, the Bulls should be considered a rebuilding team. However, because they still can't trade LaVine and Nikola Vucevic, it certainly does complicate things a bit heading into the start of the season.