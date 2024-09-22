NBA Power Rankings: Overwhelming Boston Celtics look to repeat as training camps open
25. Charlotte Hornets
The Charlotte Hornets may have lost six more games this past season compared to last year but there's no question that with the expected internal improvement, this team is improved heading into the 2024-25 season. The Hornets have quietly assembled one of the best young cores in the Eastern Conference. That will certainly be put to the test in what will emerge as a truly important season for the Hornets. For each of their young players, there is much at stake heading into this season. LaMelo Ball must prove that he can be a foundational cornerstone, Brandon Miller will have to show he has a star leap in his future, and Mark Williams must continue to prove he's the long-term answer at the center position.
It may not be likely, but there is a scenario in which the Hornets emerge as dark horse threat to make some noise toward the bottom of the Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament race this season.
If their young players continue to take steps forward, this is a team that will continue to be on the rise in the East.