NBA Power Rankings: Overwhelming Boston Celtics look to repeat as training camps open
24. Atlanta Hawks
I'm not sure if anyone truly knows what to expect from the Atlanta Hawks heading into this season. Even though they have a talented roster, they did just trade Dejounte Murray this offseason. They also spent the last few months dangling Trae Young on the trade block. Who knows what type of damage that could end up causing the team and the locker room? At least in part, there's a very good chance that this team is only going to go as far as Young can take them this season. If he enters the season ready to light the league on fire, there's reason to believe the Hawks can be competitive. If not, there's a chance Atlanta ends up being one of the worst teams in the conference.
The Hawks do have some promising young players on their roster but it would be foolish to expect them to play a big role this season. Even with Young still on the roster, this is a team that appears to be in transition.
If the NBA Trade Deadline arrives and the Hawks emerge as big sellers, I'm not sure anyone should be surprised by that potential outcome this season.