NBA Power Rankings: Overwhelming Boston Celtics look to repeat as training camps open
22. Toronto Raptors
After making the decision to pivot to build around Scottie Barnes and the rest of the team's young core, the Toronto Raptors are sitting in a good spot heading into the start of the 2024-25 NBA season. Barnes looks like a rising superstar in the league and could be preparing for the biggest leap in his development thus far this year. RJ Barrett played the best basketball of his career after he was traded to Toronto, and Immanuel Quickley very much looks the part as a capable young point guard. I'm not sure if this team has a strong enough supporting cast to factor much in the Eastern Conference this season, but Toronto is rising.
The Raptors could have one more rough season before the expectations begin to trickle onto this team. If Raptors general manager Masai Ujiri is able to make one more strong move at some point this season or even next summer, this is a team that could become one of the best young teams in the league.
At this point, it's hard to second-guess the decision that Ujiri made last season when they traded both OG Anunoby and Pascal Siakam.