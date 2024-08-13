NBA Power Rankings: Re-seeding the Western Conference after a busy offseason
Now that the NBA offseason has settled, we attempt to re-seed the Western Conference after busy offseason full of player movement.
Inching toward the middle of August, the 2024-25 NBA schedule is just about to be released, and the hype surrounding the new season is only going to rise. For most teams across the league, hope is at an all-time high. At least for now, every team, for one reason or another, should be looking forward to the start of the season.
As the offseason dust settles, with the start of the new season in the not-too-distant future, it's natural to begin to break down how the outlook has changed in the Western Conference.
The biggest Western Conference moves of the offseason
Over the course of the offseason, there have been some big moves in the Western Conference. A few of the bigger revolve around the Oklahoma City Thunder acquiring Alex Caruso and Isaiah Hartenstein, the Dallas Mavericks signing Klay Thompson, the New Orleans Pelicans trading for Dejounte Murray, and the Sacramento Kings adding DeMar DeRozan.
How many of these moves will end up changing the hierarchy in the Western Conference remains to be seen but with the start of training camp less than two months away, it's not too early to re-seed the conference.