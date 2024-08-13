NBA Power Rankings: Re-seeding the Western Conference after a busy offseason
The bottom of the standings
15. Portland Trail Blazers - It's not that big of a surprise to suggest that the Portland Trail Blazers are going to be the worst team in the Western Conference this season - even more so if they end up trading Jerami Grant, Anfernee Simons, or both at some point this season.
14. Utah Jazz - Even after signing Lauri Markkanen to a long-term contract extension, there are still plenty of questions about this team's build. And if they aren't able to add a talented supporting star next to Markkanen soon, it's hard to envision the Jazz competing much in the West.
13. San Antonio Spurs - I'm truly intrigued by the potential of the San Antonio Spurs heading into the start of this season. It's not even just the simple additions of Chris Paul and Harrison Barnes; Victor Wembanyama should make a huge jump in his development this season too.
12. Houston Rockets - The Houston Rockets appear to be waiting around for their time to pounce on a disgruntled star. Being quiet all offseason long, the Rockets have to be planning out something in the future. In the meantime, though, it could be another trying season for Houston.
11. LA Clippers - Completely retooling their roster after the departure of Paul George, I'm not sure the LA Clippers have put themselves in a strong position to compete with the rest of the Western Conference.