NBA Power Rankings: Re-seeding the Western Conference after a busy offseason
The top 6
6. Sacramento Kings
I debated and went back and forth on a few teams that could be considered the sixth-best in the Western Conference heading into the start of the season. I ultimately decided to give the nod to the Sacramento Kings. After the moves they made this offseason, it would be shocking if they didn't improve this year. And slight improvement for the team could have them finishing as one of the top six teams in the Western Conference.
Heading into an offseason in which they had to improve the roster, the Kings re-signed Malik Monk and acquired DeMar DeRozan via sign and trade. The Kings lost Harrison Barnes but DeRozan should give the team a much-needed offensive boost. The big question is how the Kings will make it all work. The fit is not going to be ideal but generally speaking, talent wins out in the Association.
Whether that will end up being the case for the Kings remains to be seen. However, there is a lot to like about this team heading into the start of the season.