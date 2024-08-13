NBA Power Rankings: Re-seeding the Western Conference after a busy offseason
4. Minnesota Timberwolves
It may be a little strange to see the Minnesota Timberwolves being ranked fourth in the Western Conference, especially with how they performed in the NBA Playoffs, but I do believe there could be a bit of a regression on the horizon for the Wolves. With how much Rudy Gobert continues to struggle in big moments, it's hard to comfortably rely on him on a consistent basis. The same could be said for the notoriously inconsistent Karl-Anthony Towns. But none of that may matter if Anthony Edwards can continue to play at a superstar level.
And for the Wolves, heading into the start of this season, that will be the ultimate question for them. Can Edwards make that final jump to superstar status for the Wolves? Because if he can, this is a team that will find themselves in a position once again to compete for a title in the Western Conference.
For now, it's safe to pencil the Wolves as the fourth-best team in the West on paper. But because of Edwards, they do have a high ceiling.