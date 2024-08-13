NBA Power Rankings: Re-seeding the Western Conference after a busy offseason
3. Denver Nuggets
It's natural to be down on the Denver Nuggets. In fact, I predict that there's going to be a good portion of the NBA national media that will be doubting this team's chance of finishing as a top 2 or 3 seed in the regular season. Quite frankly, it's hard to blame them. The loss of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope can't be overstated as much of his impact was not able to fully be felt by the counting stats. If the Nuggets are going to re-emerge as championship contenders in the Western Conference this season, they're certainly going to need a wing to step up in the absence of KCP. Whether the Nuggets have that player on their team or not at the moment remains to be seen.
But there's no question that's the biggest question for the Nuggets heading into the start of the season. Even if they aren't able to replace the lost production of KCP, the quartet of Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon, and Nikola Jokic is still one of the best in the league.
At this point, short of an injury, it would be shocking if the Nuggets didn't factor in who comes out of the Western Conference this season.