NBA Power Rankings: Will any team dethrone the Celtics or Nuggets in NBA Playoffs?
As we head past the regular season and into the playoffs, it's beginning to look more and more as if the Boston Celtics and Denver Nuggets are headed toward an NBA Finals collision course. We explore that and much more in the final regular season editions of our NBA Power Rankings.
30. Detroit Pistons
Finishing with the worst record in the NBA, I'm not sure there are many who envisioned the Detroit Pistons to be in this position at the end of the regular season. Nevertheless, the Pistons have very much to think about heading into the offseason. Because they find themselves right back at the bottom of the NBA basement, this is a team that will have to decide what's best for the franchise moving forward.
Do they continue to try to build up this young core or perhaps is it time to kickstart another retooling of the roster or maybe a complete rebuild? Quite frankly, with the way this team performed this season, nothing can be off the table heading into the summer for the Pistons.
Right now, for better or worse, it's almost impossible to predict what the future holds for this franchise.