NBA Power Rankings: Will any team dethrone the Celtics or Nuggets in NBA Playoffs?
As we close the regular season, the Denver Nuggets and Boston Celtics appear on a collision course for the NBA Finals.
20. Atlanta Hawks
While the Atlanta Hawks continue to be one of the bigger mysteries in the NBA, largely due to the fact that they continue to underwhelm with their extremely talented roster, I'd have to imagine there will be some answers found this offseason. Whether it ends up being the right move or not, it sure seems as if the Hawks are going to make a big splash this offseason via trade. Trae Young or Dejounte Murray is getting moved. Predicting which one it will be could be a challenge. However, this is the way the team has been trending.
From an objective standpoint, it sure seems as if the Hawks believe that taking a step back before taking one forward is necessary. Even if the Hawks do end up trading Young or Murray, there's still hope for the future. Despite not having headliner names, the Hawks have an extremely talented core beyond their backcourt.
And if the Hawks believe that they can continue to add to that via the NBA Draft over the next couple of seasons, Atlanta should be willing to take a bit of a step back this season if it equates to a higher ceiling in the future.