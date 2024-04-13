NBA Power Rankings: Will any team dethrone the Celtics or Nuggets in NBA Playoffs?
As we close the regular season, the Denver Nuggets and Boston Celtics appear on a collision course for the NBA Finals.
18. Miami Heat
As one of the more disappointing teams in the Eastern Conference this season, it's hard to feel any level of confidence about the Miami Heat heading into the start of the NBA Playoffs. But, hey, that was also the case last season, so you never know. Then again, last season at least there were some sparks between Jimmy Butler's play down the stretch and a wide-open Eastern Conference. That's not the case this season as not even Jimmy has shown much hope.
If the Heat does end up losing in the Play-In Tournament or the first round, which is looking more and more like the most obvious of outcomes this season, there will be some big-picture questions that they'll need to answer. Are we sure the Heat is preparing - or willing - to give Jimmy the huge contract extension that he's going to ask for? That will be question No. 1 for the team this summer.
Depending on the answer to that question, it could also point us to other big moves that may or may not happen for Miami. All in all, we could very much be seeing the early signs of the end of the Jimmy era in Miami.