NBA Power Rankings: Will any team dethrone the Celtics or Nuggets in NBA Playoffs?
As we close the regular season, the Denver Nuggets and Boston Celtics appear on a collision course for the NBA Finals.
17. Golden State Warriors
It's been a predictably disappointing season for the Golden State Warriors. After not doing much to improve their roster last offseason, it was downright irresponsible to expect this team to be better than they were a year ago. And, in fact, there's an argument that while they've won a couple more games than last season, they're in an even worse spot heading into the postseason. Last year, the Warriors entered as the sixth seed. This year, if they're lucky, they'll earn the right to lose to the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the playoffs.
Short of the Warriors defying all odds and making an extremely unlikely playoff run in which they upset the defending champions in the first round of the playoffs, this is a team that will be heading into the offseason with a ton of questions regarding their future. Heading into the offseason, there's at least a non-zero chance that this team has a completely different look at the start of next year.
For better or worse, the Warriors could be at a bit of a crossroads heading into this year's postseason run.