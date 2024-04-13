NBA Power Rankings: Will any team dethrone the Celtics or Nuggets in NBA Playoffs?
As we close the regular season, the Denver Nuggets and Boston Celtics appear on a collision course for the NBA Finals.
16. Sacramento Kings
From a macro perspective, the Sacramento Kings are essentially the same team heading into the postseason this year as they were last season. However, instead of hosting a first-round playoff series, the Kings will be hitting the road. As you would expect, they're widely expected to lose early on again. If that does end up happening, this is a team that will be pressured to improve the roster heading into the offseason. With back-to-back playoff showings, it'd be tough for the Kings to simply run in back after another first-round playoff loss.
Even though making the playoffs is a "success" for this franchise on paper, I can't imagine that is going to continue to be the case if the Kings continue to church out 40-plus win seasons. At a certain point, you'd have to assume that this core is going to be able to take the next step in their progression as a team.
For the Kings, with the regular-season success that they've already had in recent years, that next step includes winning in the postseason. Will that begin to happen this year? We shall see soon.