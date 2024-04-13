NBA Power Rankings: Will any team dethrone the Celtics or Nuggets in NBA Playoffs?
As we close the regular season, the Denver Nuggets and Boston Celtics appear on a collision course for the NBA Finals.
15. Orlando Magic
As one of the most pleasant surprises in the Eastern Conference this season, you'd have to imagine that the young Orlando Magic are going to be a fan favorite heading into the NBA Playoffs. The big question for this team is whether or not they'll be able to be as dangerous as they were in the regular season in the postseason. Many times, the answer to that question is no. However, with how wide open the Eastern Conference is (aside from the Boston Celtics), it's entirely impossible to count out the Magic this prematurely.
The great thing about young success is that, at least for this season, there should be no disappointment no matter how the Magic close the season. Orlando can get swept out of the first round and it will be difficult to feel bad about this team heading into the offseason.
After this season, that's when the hard part officially begins for the Magic. Heading forward, the front office will be tasked with the difficulty in trying to surround this young core with a championship-level supporting cast. After this season, the honeymoon is over for the young Magic. But until then, they should enjoy it while it lasts.