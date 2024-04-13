NBA Power Rankings: Will any team dethrone the Celtics or Nuggets in NBA Playoffs?
As we close the regular season, the Denver Nuggets and Boston Celtics appear on a collision course for the NBA Finals.
14. Indiana Pacers
Operating under the radar for much of the season, the Indiana Pacers are going to finish as a top 6 team in the Eastern Conference standings heading into the playoffs. Before the season, I'm not sure there are many that would've predicted that. In addition to being a bit ahead of their projected timeline, the Pacers also made the big move for Pascal Siakam before the NBA Trade Deadline. Now equipped with two All-Star level players as their foundation, the Pacers will be able to take some pretty big gambles heading into the offseason if they want.
With the uncertainty surrounding nearly every Eastern Conference team not named the Boston Celtics, it wouldn't be all that surprising if the Pacers emerged as a potential top 4 team in the conference next season. We should be keeping a close eye on this team heading into the playoffs.
Their success or failures in the postseason this year could catapult them into the offseason. The Pacers are building something special and this iteration of them will be the worst version for a while.