NBA Power Rankings: Will any team dethrone the Celtics or Nuggets in NBA Playoffs?
As we close the regular season, the Denver Nuggets and Boston Celtics appear on a collision course for the NBA Finals.
29. Washington Wizards
While it's natural to be somewhat surprised with how poorly the Detroit Pistons performed this season, the opposite can be said about the Washington Wizards. The fact that they are entering the NBA Draft Lottery with the second-worst record in the NBA shouldn't be surprising at all. After they made their decision to trade Bradley Beal last offseason, there was an overwhelming belief that the Wizards were going to enter a difficult era for the franchise.
When a team enters a rebuild, sometimes that means having one of the worst records in the NBA. The hope is that this trying season will end up helping the Wizards in the long run. As Washington prepares for their first full offseason of the rebuild, this is a team that needs to start building a foundational core.
And that's what the team will be tasked with heading into the summer. They'll have cap space and multiple first-round draft picks to begin that process. While this was a disappointing season in terms of results for the Wizards, the hope is that there could be more hope for the future heading into next year.