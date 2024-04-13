NBA Power Rankings: Will any team dethrone the Celtics or Nuggets in NBA Playoffs?
As we close the regular season, the Denver Nuggets and Boston Celtics appear on a collision course for the NBA Finals.
9. Phoenix Suns
Over the last month or so of the season, the Phoenix Suns have begun to play better. Even though they've continued to struggle against some of the better teams in the Western Conference, because of the talent they have on paper, it's hard not to consider the Suns a real threat heading into the start of the NBA Playoffs. If they can draw the right matchup, this is a team that could make some noise in the postseason. And as long as Kevin Durant and Devin Booker are healthy, with Bradley Beal as one of the better supporting stars in the league, the Suns are always going to have a shot in any given series.
Avoiding the Denver Nuggets in the first round could end up being the key to a potentially unlikely run for the Suns. Whether they'll be able to do that could go a long way in determining the next step for the franchise.
Nevertheless, it's hard not to think that there is much at stake for the Suns heading into the postseason. The big question for this team is whether they'll be able to put it all together on the league's biggest stage.