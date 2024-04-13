NBA Power Rankings: Will any team dethrone the Celtics or Nuggets in NBA Playoffs?
As we close the regular season, the Denver Nuggets and Boston Celtics appear on a collision course for the NBA Finals.
5. LA Clippers
After a rough stretch that expanded from mid-February to the end of March, it seems that the LA Clippers have finally found their groove again. And the ultimate test for the team will come in the postseason, with a first-round playoff series against the Dallas Mavericks. It's not a great matchup for the Clippers considering the Mavs have been the hottest team in the league since March 7, but if not now, then when will it come for the Clippers? This is a team that is largely built to win in the postseason. They're going to be as healthy as they can possibly be heading into the playoffs. There are no more excuses for this team.
With some big questions that may be awaiting the Clippers during the offseason, if LA isn't able to make a deep run in this year's postseason, you can't help but wonder what the next move could be for the franchise.
Would they possibly leave the status quo if this core isn't able to break through this season? Would they still automatically re-sign James Harden to the big deal that he's likely going to demand? I don't think we completely understand the stakes that are on the line for the Clippers this postseason run.