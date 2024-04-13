NBA Power Rankings: Will any team dethrone the Celtics or Nuggets in NBA Playoffs?
As we close the regular season, the Denver Nuggets and Boston Celtics appear on a collision course for the NBA Finals.
3. Minnesota Timberwolves
Likely finishing as the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference heading into the NBA Playoffs, the Minnesota Timberwolves will have a great opportunity to advance to the second round for the first time since the 2003-04 season. The greatest part of this season for the Wolves is the fact that it's been largely surprising. If there's one thing better than success in the NBA, it's a surprising success. And that's what the Wolves have experienced this season. Whether they can translate their regular-season success into postseason success remains to be seen, but it may not even matter.
What the Wolves have managed to do this season is a sign of things to come. This is just the beginning for Minnesota. With Anthony Edwards still scratching the surface of the player he can be at his ceiling, the sky is the limit for this team heading into the future.
Anything the Wolves are able to do in the playoffs is icing on the cake. But, make no mistake, it'll be interesting to watch it all unfold. The national audience is going to get a formal introduction to the Wolves in the playoffs.