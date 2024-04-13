NBA Power Rankings: Will any team dethrone the Celtics or Nuggets in NBA Playoffs?
As we close the regular season, the Denver Nuggets and Boston Celtics appear on a collision course for the NBA Finals.
1. Boston Celtics
The Boston Celtics are going to enter the NBA Playoffs as the overwhelming favorite to not only win the Eastern Conference but also likely win the NBA Championship. If this team can remain healthy throughout their playoff run, there will be no excuses. With arguably the best starting 5 in the NBA, the big question for the Celtics will revolve around whether they have a strong enough supporting cast to make it all the way. We're all going to find out together.
But from all indications, the Celtics seem ready and prepared to make at least the NBA Finals. Looking at the Eastern Conference landscape, it's hard to identify one team that could potentially beat this team four times out of seven tries. I'm not even sure the defending champion Denver Nuggets can do so when the Celtics are playing at their peak. But that's what makes the NBA entertaining, and that's why you play the games.
