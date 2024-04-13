NBA Power Rankings: Will any team dethrone the Celtics or Nuggets in NBA Playoffs?
As we close the regular season, the Denver Nuggets and Boston Celtics appear on a collision course for the NBA Finals.
25. Memphis Grizzlies
If the Memphis Grizzlies could hit the reset button on this season, they would. It was that type of year for the Grizzlies as they will remember the 2023–24 NBA campaign as one to forget. Ja Morant only played in a handful of games and essentially had a wasted season, between his 25-game suspension to begin the year and the shoulder injury that ended it. Nevertheless, despite all that transpired this season, this is a team that should feel pretty good about where they are heading into the offseason.
Even though this year didn't go as planned, the established young core is still in place for the Grizzlies heading forward. The big question from Memphis is whether or not they can continue to take the next step as a franchise as they look to add to the supporting cast around Morant. But that could be easier said than done.
Heading into the offseason, this is a team that will need to find a way to add a significant piece without a clear path toward doing so. Maybe their projected top 6 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft will be good enough to help the team make that happen.