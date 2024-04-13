NBA Power Rankings: Will any team dethrone the Celtics or Nuggets in NBA Playoffs?
As we close the regular season, the Denver Nuggets and Boston Celtics appear on a collision course for the NBA Finals.
23. Utah Jazz
Because of an extended losing streak, the Utah Jazz's final record is going to look a lot worse than it should. But that's been the story of the season for the Jazz. As the NBA offseason quickly approaches, it's hard to predict what the future holds for this franchise. When you look at their immediate future, there's an argument for both sides of the spectrum. The question is, will the Jazz double down on their rebuild this offseason or will they attempt to build a contender around Lauri Markkanen? The clock is ticking for this front office.
In what is going to be the second full offseason of the rebuild, the pressure could be mounting for a team that still hasn't blown up its roster. While there's hope the Jazz could rebuild or retool quickly to win in the Markkanen era, that's far from a certainty.
Markkanen is going to be 27 years old next month and if the Jazz does believe he can be the centerpiece of a playoff contender, a big move has to be coming in the next 3-6 months. It has to be. That's why I believe the Jazz could end up being extremely fascinating heading into the offseason.