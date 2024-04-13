NBA Power Rankings: Will any team dethrone the Celtics or Nuggets in NBA Playoffs?
As we close the regular season, the Denver Nuggets and Boston Celtics appear on a collision course for the NBA Finals.
22. Brooklyn Nets
If the Brooklyn Nets aren't careful, they could quickly find themselves stuck in Eastern Conference mediocrity. This season was the perfect example of the harsh reality that the Nets could be facing. The Nets finished as the 11th seed in the East this season. They're not good enough to qualify for the Play-In Tournament and aren't bad enough to land a top pick in this year's NBA Draft. Essentially, this team is in no man's land; the exact place that you don't want to be in the NBA.
With Mikal Bridges and Cameron Johnson, the Nets have a solid core. They don't have many supporting pieces around them, certainly not enough to make much of a difference for the team this season, and there's no question the front office will have their work cut out for them this offseason.
If one thing's clear for this franchise, it's that they need to enter the offseason in an aggressive manner. If they want to bust out of mediocrity in the Eastern Conference, they probably have to make a significant move this summer.