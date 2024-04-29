Sir Charles in Charge
NBA Power Rankings: Wolves, Celtics set elite standard at start of NBA Playoffs

Here is a list comprised of the teams who qualified for the playoffs as they were ranked by their recent success in the postseason.

By Daniel Outerbridge

Anthony Edwards has been lights out in the 2024 NBA Playoffs. / Christian Petersen/GettyImages
14. New Orleans Pelicans

New Orleans Pelicans v Atlanta Hawks
Casey Sykes/GettyImages

Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum can't carry the load offensively and the absence of Zion Williamson has taken its toll. It appears that the New Orleans Pelicans are one-dimensional without their best threat to score in the paint, therefore relying on the three-point shot to bail them out. During the regular season, the Pels were 4th among NBA teams in three-point percentage shooting 38.3 percent. It's been a different story in the playoffs as the Pels have shot a disappointing 27.8 percent.

13. Philadelphia 76ers

Atlanta Hawks v Philadelphia 76ers
Mitchell Leff/GettyImages

Joel Embiid hopes to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to the NBA Finals but injuries have plagued and limited the 2023 NBA MVP throughout the season. Even though he is attempting to play through his current injuries, Embiid was able to score a career playoff-high 50 points in the 76ers Game 3 victory. Down 3-1 and facing elimination, Embiid will have to will his team to victory and try to survive the gauntlet of the NBA postseason.

