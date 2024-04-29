NBA Power Rankings: Wolves, Celtics set elite standard at start of NBA Playoffs
Here is a list comprised of the teams who qualified for the playoffs as they were ranked by their recent success in the postseason.
12. Miami Heat
This is the team nobody ever wants to face in a playoff series regardless of seeding. The Miami Heat have always found a way to win in the postseason and this time around should be no different. The only sour note is the injury to star player Jimmy Butler. He is working to get back but there is no timetable for his return. Despite Butler not being able to play, head coach Erik Spoelstra will have his team prepared and ready to go as always.
11. Cleveland Cavaliers
Donovan Mitchell has not been the dominant force we are used to seeing in the postseason. If the Cleveland Cavaliers are going to avoid a first-round upset at the hands of the Orlando Magic, they will have to figure out how to get Mitchell going. He averaged 15.5 points per game in the two losses to the Magic and that's not going to cut it against one of the better defensive teams in the NBA.