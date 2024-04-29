NBA Power Rankings: Wolves, Celtics set elite standard at start of NBA Playoffs
Here is a list comprised of the teams who qualified for the playoffs as they were ranked by their recent success in the postseason.
10. Los Angeles Lakers
As long as the Los Angeles Lakers have LeBron James on the floor, the Lakers will always have a chance to win. But can Anthony Davis and the rest of the squad supply James with enough support? Will the victory they earned in Game 4 motivate them for an important Game 5? Will D'Angelo Russell show up to the party or will he fade away when the team needs him?
9. Indiana Pacers
The Indiana Pacers do not have to deal with Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo as he has yet to suit up in the playoffs due to a calf injury he suffered before the regular season concluded. The Pacers have taken full advantage of the situation as they currently own a 3-1 series lead. It may not have made too much of a difference anyway as the Pacers defeated the Bucks 4 times during the regular season so the Pacers are no strangers to success when they play the Bucks. Tyrese Haliburton continues to be a leader and Pascal Siakam seems to be the piece to get the Pacers to the next level.