NBA Power Rankings: Wolves, Celtics set elite standard at start of NBA Playoffs
Here is a list comprised of the teams who qualified for the playoffs as they were ranked by their recent success in the postseason.
8. LA Clippers
It seems like Kawhi Leonard is getting all the headlines these days as he is once again unavailable to play due to injury. However, fellow stars Paul George and James Harden will have to step up and carry the load while Leonard recovers. hopefully, the Clippers will advance and give Leonard sufficient time to heal and return to action. The Clippers now enter a brand-new best-of-3 series with the Dallas Mavericks with a spot in the conference semifinals on the line.
7. Dallas Mavericks
Luka Doncic and company hope to advance to the next round especially after the Dallas Mavericks failed to qualify for the postseason last year. Doncic has reinforcements in Kyrie Irving, PJ Washington, and Daniel Gafford who have all been major factors concerning the success of the team.