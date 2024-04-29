NBA Power Rankings: Wolves, Celtics set elite standard at start of NBA Playoffs
Here is a list comprised of the teams who qualified for the playoffs as they were ranked by their recent success in the postseason.
6. Boston Celtics
The top-seeded team in the Eastern Conference will have to avoid embarrassing losses like the one they suffered in Game 2 to a banged-up Miami Heat squad without Jimmy Butler. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown hope to avenge their Game 7 loss to the Heat who eliminated them last season in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals. It hasn't been a perfect start for the Boston Celtics in the playoffs, but in a weak Eastern Conference, it would be shocking if they don't make it to the NBA Finals.
5. Orlando Magic
Nobody expected the Orlando Magic to carry their defensive dominance into the playoffs as they have held the Cleveland Cavaliers under 100 points in four consecutive games. Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner are developing chemistry among their teammates as this duo will be a tough task for any opponent to deal with. Wagner scored a career playoff-high 34 points in the Game 4 victory.