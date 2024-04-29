NBA Power Rankings: Wolves, Celtics set elite standard at start of NBA Playoffs
Here is a list comprised of the teams who qualified for the playoffs as they were ranked by their recent success in the postseason.
4. New York Knicks
It took a few games to get going but Jalen Brunson finally found his groove. In Game 4, Brunson broke a New York Knicks playoff record scoring 47 points, breaking the old mark set by Bernard King back in 1984. Josh Hart and Donte DiVincenzo have been x-factors for the Knicks on both ends of the floor. This is a team that could be primed for a deep playoff run in the Eastern Conference.
3. Oklahoma City Thunder
The second-youngest team in the NBA looks like a legitimate threat to make a run all the way to the Finals. NBA MVP candidate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander appears to be poised as he is averaging 28.3 points, 5.7 assists, and 4.7 rebounds so far as he looks to lead OKC to a second appearance in the NBA Finals. Head coach Mike Daigneault was awarded the 2023-24 NBA Coach of the Year Award and we are witnessing why this prestigious honor was bestowed upon him.