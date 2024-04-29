Sir Charles in Charge
Fansided

NBA Power Rankings: Wolves, Celtics set elite standard at start of NBA Playoffs

Here is a list comprised of the teams who qualified for the playoffs as they were ranked by their recent success in the postseason.

By Daniel Outerbridge

Anthony Edwards has been lights out in the 2024 NBA Playoffs.
4. New York Knicks

New York Knicks v Detroit Pistons
Nic Antaya/GettyImages

It took a few games to get going but Jalen Brunson finally found his groove. In Game 4, Brunson broke a New York Knicks playoff record scoring 47 points, breaking the old mark set by Bernard King back in 1984. Josh Hart and Donte DiVincenzo have been x-factors for the Knicks on both ends of the floor. This is a team that could be primed for a deep playoff run in the Eastern Conference.

3. Oklahoma City Thunder

Los Angeles Clippers v Oklahoma City Thunder
Wesley Hitt/GettyImages

The second-youngest team in the NBA looks like a legitimate threat to make a run all the way to the Finals. NBA MVP candidate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander appears to be poised as he is averaging 28.3 points, 5.7 assists, and 4.7 rebounds so far as he looks to lead OKC to a second appearance in the NBA Finals. Head coach Mike Daigneault was awarded the 2023-24 NBA Coach of the Year Award and we are witnessing why this prestigious honor was bestowed upon him.

