NBA Power Rankings: Wolves, Celtics set elite standard at start of NBA Playoffs
Here is a list comprised of the teams who qualified for the playoffs as they were ranked by their recent success in the postseason.
2. Denver Nuggets
The defending NBA champion Denver Nuggets are dominating as expected as they will attempt to become the first team to win back-to-back titles since the 2018 Golden State Warriors. NBA MVP candidate Nikola Jokic is averaging 29 points, 15.3 rebounds, and 10 assists per game. This is a team that will have a great shot to make it all the way again.
1. Minnesota Timberwolves
This squad has earned the top spot in these power rankings due to the way they dismantled an extremely talented Phoenix Suns team. Many felt that the series had the potential to go seven games but it was all one-sided from the start. And if this is the version of Anthony Edwards the league will have to deal with for the foreseeable future, then they should be very afraid. The Minnesota Timberwolves have arrived.